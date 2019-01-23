Catholic World News

Vatican summit’s moderator discusses effective responses to clerical sexual abuse

January 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Federico Lombardi, SJ, worked as director of the Holy See Press Office from 2006 to 2016. His new article, “Protection of Minors: From Awareness to Commitment,” was published in Italian in the Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!