Catholic World News

Philippine prelate rips legislature as ‘most naive, heartless, and un-Christian’ in nation’s history

January 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan made his comments as the House Committee on Justice consider lowering the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!