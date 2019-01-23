Catholic World News

England’s Catholic, Anglican prelates hold ‘frank and realistic’ discussions

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “This meeting has highlighted how very far we have come in our fraternal discussions in the past 50 years,” said Archbishop Bernard Longley of Birmingham. The prelates discussed “similarities and differences” in Church structure and “issues of national importance” such as relations between the UK and EU.

