Vatican denies early knowledge of Argentine bishop’s misconduct

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican spokesman Allessandro Gisotti has denied that the Holy See was informed years ago about reports of sexual misconduct by Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who resigned in 2017 and was appointed by Pope Francis to a new Vatican post. The vicar general of the Argentine bishop’s former diocese has said that reports of the bishop’s were sent to Rome in 2015; Gisotti says that the first such reports reached the Vatican only a few months ago.

