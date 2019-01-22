Catholic World News

Heavy security, no arrests during bishops’ week-long retreat in Chicago

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The FBI deemed the retreat “an event worthy of resources despite a government shutdown,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

