In Syria, Greek Orthodox patriarch backs Moscow in dispute over Orthodox Church of Ukraine

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1955 and based in Damascus, Patriarch John X was installed as Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East in 2013.

