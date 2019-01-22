Catholic World News

‘We are ready to welcome Pope Francis,’ Panama’s president says

January 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I feel honored that our country will be at the heart of the world for a few days, pumping the Pope’s message of hope, unity, solidarity and concern for those in need,” said President Juan Carlos Varela, who assumed office in 2014.

