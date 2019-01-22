Catholic World News

Terror cannot be the seed of peace, Bogota cardinal says after car bomb

January 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A leftist rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing of a police academy in Colombia’s capital. On January 20, Pope Francis prayed for victims of the attack following his Angelus address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!