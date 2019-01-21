Catholic World News

Pope reportedly aware of charges against Argentine bishop in 2105

January 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was alerted to charges of sexual misconduct by Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta in 2015—long before appointing him to a sensitive Vatican post—the Associated Press has learned. The former vicar general of the Oran, Argentina diocese disclosed that reports of Bishop Zanchetta’s “obscene” behavior were sent to Rome in 2015 and 2017. Bishop Zanchetta resigned from the Oran diocese in 2017, citing health concerns. Just months later, Pope Francis installed him as an official of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See: the agency that handles the Vatican real-estate investments.

