Catholic World News

Notre Dame will cover up murals of Christopher Columbus

January 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on University of Notre Dame

CWN Editor's Note: Father John Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame, has announced that the school will cover up prominent murals that honored Christopher Columbus. In a letter to the university community, Father Jenkins explained that the murals, painted late in the 19th century, “reflect the attitudes of the time,” but that for native Americans, “Columbus’ arrival was nothing short of a catastrophe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!