Catholic World News

End the government shutdown, USCCB president tells president, Congress

January 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, joined by the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, issued a statement following remarks made by President Donald Trump on January 19.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!