Pope prays for victims of terrorism in Colombia, shipwrecks in Mediterranean

January 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks following his January 20 Sunday Angelus address, delivered to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. Two days earlier, the Vatican’s Secretary of State had sent a papal telegram of condolence mourning the Colombian terrorist attack.

