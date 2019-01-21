Catholic World News

Ecumenical journey is not optional, Pope tells Finnish Lutherans

January 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A “shared commitment to ecumenism is an essential requirement of the faith we profess; it stems from our very identity as Christ’s followers,” Pope Francis said on January 19 to members of a delegation from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland. Since the reign of St. John Paul II, such meetings between the Pope and a Finnish Lutheran delegation have been a regular occurrence in January.

