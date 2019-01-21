Catholic World News

As Week of Prayer for Christian Unity begins, Pope calls for ‘the worship demanded by justice’

January 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Joined by representatives of non-Catholic churches and ecclesial communities, Pope Francis celebrated Vespers at the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls on January 18 (video, booklet) to begin the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (background). The Pope typically celebrates Vespers at the basilica on January 25 as the week concludes; this year, however, he will be at World Youth Day in Panama on that day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!