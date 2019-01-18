Catholic World News

CDF, Asian bishops conclude meeting on doctrinal issues

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation from the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) have concluded a 4-day meeting with Asian Church leaders that took place in Bangkok this week. The meeting was devoted to doctrinal issues, with Luis Ladaria, the prefect of the CDF, reminding the representatives from Asian episcopal conferences of their “responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the doctrine of the faith.”

