Pope mourns Colombian terror victims

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis condemned a terrorist attack that killed 21 people and injured dozens more at the national police academy in Bogota. The bloodshed “has sown pain and death” and is “a very grave offense to the Creator,” he said.

