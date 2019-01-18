Catholic World News

Archbishop Naumann: abuse weakens pro-life witness

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a prayer vigil on the eve of the March for Life, Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas said that the sex-abuse scandal “undermines every other ministry within the Church.” Archbishop Naumann, who chairs the pro-life committee of the US bishops’ conference, said that abuse “upends the pro-life ethic” because it is a violation of human dignity.

