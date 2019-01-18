Catholic World News

At March for Life, Trump vows to veto any pro-abortion legislation

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump pledged to veto any legislation that would promote legal abortion, in a video message to participants int he March for Life. Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the March in person to encourage the massive crowd.

