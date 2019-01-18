Catholic World News

Italian bishops refine anti-abuse guidelines without victim input

January 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Francesco Zanardi, head of an Italian organization of clerical abuse victims, said, “You would think that pedophile priests don’t exist in Italy! ... 18 years after the scandals broke, the problem is still unresolved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!