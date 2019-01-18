Catholic World News

Pope, Council of Europe’s leader discuss sexual abuse of minors

January 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Council of Europe

CWN Editor's Note: The human rights organization has 47 member states; the organization’s leader, Thorbjorn Jagland said he and the Pope discussed efforts to combat the sexual abuse of minors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!