Archbishop Lori announces system to report allegations against Baltimore bishops

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I pray this step and our continued commitment to child protection will send a clear message to the faithful of this local Church that abuse of any kind will not be tolerated and that those in positions of authority, namely bishops, will be held accountable for keeping the Church safe, especially for children and others who may be vulnerable,” Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore said.

