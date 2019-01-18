Catholic World News

English bishop says Britain in ‘amazing political mess’ over Brexit

January 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “This is a time of uncertainty, and I do think we should pray for our politicians and our leaders, that the Lord will guide them in order to find some kind of active plan and also that people will really get behind them in it,” Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth said after the House of Commons, in a 432-202 vote, rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit agreement with the EU.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!