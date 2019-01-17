Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar bishops to take legal action against ‘malicious’ critics

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church plan legal action in India’s courts in response to “wrong and malicious news” that has appeared online. The bishops said that anti-Catholic groups have engaged in “character assassination,” posting false stories that allege misconduct by the bishops.

