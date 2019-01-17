Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl withdraws as celebrant of Mass for Life

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who was scheduled to preside at Mass a the rally preceding the annual March for Life, will be replaced by Archbishop Christopher Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the US. Cardinal Wuerl is facing heavy criticism because of his claim—now retracted—that he was unaware of sex-abuse charges against his predecessor, former cardinal McCarrick.

