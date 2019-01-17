Catholic World News

4 nuns who protested against rape-accused bishop transferred

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 54, was installed as bishop of Jalandhar in 2013. He was arrested and charged with rape last year.

