EU court upholds Germany’s removal of home-schooled children from home

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights ruled that “the enforcement of compulsory school attendance, to prevent social isolation of the applicants’ children and ensure their integration into society, was a relevant reason for justifying the partial withdrawal of parental authority.”

