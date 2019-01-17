Catholic World News
Christians, Muslims in Pakistan recall 800th anniversary of meeting between St. Francis and the sultan
January 17, 2019
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: In 1219, St. Francis of Assisi met with Egyptian Sultan Al-Malik al-Kamil.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
