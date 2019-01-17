Catholic World News

10 years on, victims of India’s anti-Christian violence still denied justice

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 100 Christians died, and 50,000 fled their homes, during a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa).

