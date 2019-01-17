Catholic World News

You are not forgotten, bishops from abroad tell Christians in Holy Land

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops from over a dozen nations are visiting the Holy Land—an annual visit under the auspices of the Holy Land Coordination Group.

