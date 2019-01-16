Catholic World News

Cardinal Kasper: papal critics exploit scandal for their own ends

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Kasper has charged that critics of Pope Francis are using the sex-abuse scandal to advance their own agenda, pushing for the removal of the Pontiff and a new conclave. “There are people who simply don’t like this pontificate,” he told a German radio audience. “They want it to ends as soon as possible.”

