Pope, in general audience, continues reflections on the Lord’s Prayer
January 16, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: On January 16, Pope Francis reflected on the prayer’s first two words: “Our Father.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
