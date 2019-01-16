Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarchate publishes decree recognizing Orthodox Church of Ukraine

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople formally recognized the Orthodox Church of Ukraine on January 6 and has now released the full text of the decree in an English translation.

