Pope expresses ‘concerns pertaining to the Gospel of Jesus Christ which are specific and relevant to Asia’

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks in a message to participants in a meeting between the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the leadership of the Federation of the Asian Bishops’ Conferences. On January 15, participants began discussions on Asian bishops’ “responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the doctrine of the faith, considering the specific challenges that face the continent of Asia today.”

