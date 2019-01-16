Catholic World News

‘Readiness is all, if we let ourselves be surprised,’ Vatican newspaper’s new editor writes in editorial

January 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Quoting Hamlet, Martin Buber, C. S. Lewis, and the Polish poetess Wislawa Szymborska, the new editor (Andrea Monda) concludes, “Precisely by virtue of the incarnation, the Christmas surprise is not limited to that night in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago, but rather, it is what takes place each day in all the places of the world when a human being is born.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!