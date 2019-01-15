Catholic World News

Texas bishop calls on McCarrick to repent

January 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Once again as a bishop of the Church I add my voice to the plea of Archbishop Vigano,” Bishop Joseph Strickland tweeted following the former apostolic nuncio’s new appeal. The Tyler bishop added, “He speaks of ETERNAL SALVATION, language seldom heard throughout this nightmare.”

