Pope Francis laments abortion in message to Paris march for life

January 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “All the evil in the world is summed up by contempt for life,” Pope Francis said in his message. “Despite attempts to trivialize abortion, this gesture poses a true case of conscience to the whole civil society. The march aims to be an appeal to French citizens to be open to receive life, and uphold the right to conscientious objection.”

