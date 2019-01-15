Catholic World News

Vatican press office issues statement on Venezuela

January 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Questioned about the presence of a representative of the Holy See at Nicolás Maduro’s re-inauguration ceremony over the objection of the nation’s bishops, the interim director of the Vatican press office responded, “The Holy See maintains diplomatic relations with the Venezuelan State. Its diplomatic activity has as its end to promote the common good, to protect the peace and to guarantee respect of human dignity. Therefore, the Holy See has decided to be represented in the inaugural ceremony ... The Holy See and the bishops of the Country continue working together to help the Venezuelan people.”

