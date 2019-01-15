Catholic World News

USCCB novena unites over 100,000 faithful in prayer ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary

January 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The novena concludes on January 22, the anniversary of the infamous 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, and a day that the Church in the US observes as a day of prayer for the legal protection of unborn children.

