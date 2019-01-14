Catholic World News

Pontifical Household to be reorganized? What that could mean

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Informed Vatican sources say that Pope Francis will soon dissolve the Prefecutre of the Pontifical Household, giving its responsibilities to the Secretariat of State. Journalist Andrea Galliarducci explains the significance of such a change:

Every head of State’s visits to the Pope would then be reduced to a State protocol that has no memory of its link to a religious background.

