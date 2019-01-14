Catholic World News

Despite Venezuelan bishops’ objection, Pope sends envoy to Maduro inauguration

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a personal representative to the inauguration ceremony as Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro began a new term, although the Catholic bishops of Venezuela had said the the new presidential term had “no legitimacy.” Maduro offered a special word of thanks to the papal representative for attending the ceremony, which many Western diplomats boycotted.

