Catholic World News

Chilean bishops meet with Pontiff to repair ties

January 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A group of bishops from Chile is in Rome this week for meetings with Pope Francis, in a bid to restore ties with the Vatican that were damaged last May when the entire membership of the Chilean bishops’ conference resigned. The Pontiff has accepted several bishops’ resignations, but others remain pending and one bishop told Crux that the bond with the Holy See is “broken.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!