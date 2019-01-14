Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl asks priests for understanding; editorial says he ‘lied’

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, DC, has written to priests of the archdiocese asking for their understanding, after an editorial in the Washington Post stated bluntly that the cardinal had lied when he denied knowledge of sexual misconduct by his predecessor. In his letter to priests the cardinal said that after the revelation that he had been informed, his earlier denials should be understood “in another context.”

