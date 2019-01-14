Catholic World News

Survey: US Catholics’ faith in clergy is shaken

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent survey, only 31% of Catholics rated the “honesty and ethical standards” of clergy as high or very high—down from 49% in 2017 and 61% in 2008.

