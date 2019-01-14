Catholic World News

Report: Scotland’s dioceses failed to report 126 abuse allegations to police

January 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Dundee Sunday Post

CWN Editor's Note: “The majority of complaints against priests were sexual, but they also included some physical, verbal and emotional abuse,” according to the report. “All of the post-2005 allegations have been reported to police.”

