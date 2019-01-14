Catholic World News

Vatican launches official athletics team

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Athletica Vaticana was announced at a January 10 Vatican press conference (video, press release)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

