Catholic World News

CDF, Asian bishops to discuss challenges to Catholic doctrine

January 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the leadership of the Federation of the Asian Bishops’ Conferences will discuss bishops’ “responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the doctrine of the faith, considering the specific challenges that face the continent of Asia today.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!