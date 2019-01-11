Catholic World News

20 former Latin American presidents question papal statement on Venezuela

January 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Twenty former presidents of Latin American countries have published an open letter to Pope Francis, criticizing the Pontiff’s reference to the crisis in Venezuela in his speech to the Vatican diplomatic corps. By urging moves toward reconciliation in Venezuela, without denouncing the Maduro regime, the Pope’s speech “could be interpreted as a request to the people who are victims to agree with their aggressors,” the letter notes. The letter was organized by Oscar Arias, former president of Costa Rica and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

