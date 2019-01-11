Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich reflects on US bishops’ retreat and ‘new ecclesial season’

January 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are leaving with a renewed sense that it is time to turn in our rowboats for sailboats, and take our cue from the guidance of Christ’s spirit rather than our own efforts,” the archbishop of Chicago wrote following the US bishops’ week-long retreat.

