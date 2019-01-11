Catholic World News

Study: US diocesan foundation assets surge to $9.5 billion

January 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Wilmington Trust (PDF)

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, 181 US diocesan foundations managed $9.5 billion in assets, according to the study; in 2016, 143 foundations managed $4.6 billion in assets.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!