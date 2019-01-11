Catholic World News

Bishops from over a dozen nations visiting Holy Land

January 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England and Wales

CWN Editor's Note: “We have come to stand in solidarity with Christian communities in the Holy Land, who are an important part of our family and make a rich contribution to society, both in Israel and Palestine,” said Bishop Declan Lang of Clifton (England), chairman of the Holy Land Coordination.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!